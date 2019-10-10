WWE News: Natalya names Japanese Superstar as her dream opponent

Natalya has named Asuka as her dream opponent in response to a question posed to her on Twitter by a fan. The Queen of Harts was doing a Q&A with fans on the social media network when she was asked the question every Superstar is asked in almost all their interviews.

She tweeted: “Dream opponent? Hmmmmmmm I’ve got a few. Right now??? @WWEAsuka #totaldivas”

Natalya has faced Asuka twice in her career in one-on-one matches, and it was for the NXT Women's Championship on both occasions. However, the matches took place in Live Events and not on NXT. The first match was on Jun 29th 2016 at WWE Live: Hawaii and the second, 2 days later at WWE Live: Tokyo.

Asuka emerged the winner in both matches, and the two have never fought each other since. The Empress of Tomorrow was in the midst of her unbeaten run in WWE at that point, having not lost a match for over 900 days.

They have, however, shared the ring multiple times in tag matches and the Royal Rumble. They have always been on opposing teams in the tag-matches with Asuka ending up on the winning side every single time.

It does not look like WWE will put the two in the ring together in a singles match any time soon as they have different plans right now.

Natalya won a Last Woman Standing match on Monday Night RAW this week against Lacey Evans. This could be the start of a feud, and if things go well, they might even clash at a pay-per-view soon.

Asuka is currently the WWE Women's Tag-Team champion along with Kairi Sane. The Japanese duo won the titles at the recently concluded pay-per-view, Hell In A Cell, after beating Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

