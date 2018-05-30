WWE News: Natalya on how she was treated backstage following her move to the Raw brand

The former SmackDown Women's Champion opens up on her draft to the Raw brand.

Natalya

What’s the story?

Monday Night Raw superstar Natalya recently opened up on her Calgary Sun column regarding how she was treated backstage following her jump to the red brand of Monday Night Raw from SmackDown Live.

In case you didn’t know…

Earlier in the year, former SmackDown Live Women’s Champion Natalya was drafted over to the red brand of Monday Night Raw as part of the 2018 WWE Superstar Shake-up.

Following her draft to Raw, Nattie instantly became a fan favourite and on her first night on the red brand, the former WWE Divas Champion earned a huge win over Mandy Rose.

However, following that match, Nattie was subsequently attacked by both Rose and her Absolution teammate Sonya Deville, before Ronda Rousey came to the rescue and saved Natalya.

The heart of the matter

In her latest Calgary Sun column read, WWE veteran Natalya noted that former Raw Women Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley welcomed Nattie to the Raw brand in a very humble and gentle manner and treated her with all the respect that she deserves.

''They went above and beyond to welcome me into the Raw locker room and to show me such respect. They are not only great friends, but good people, Bayley truly makes every hug count and trust me, I never take them for granted. I have also loved collaborating with Sasha on our matches.

She is so creative and really loves competing in the ring. She has a very unique style that makes me really appreciate her as a tag partner, but also makes me excited about competing against her in the future. Oh, the magic we can make."- Nattie wrote.

What’s next?

Natalya is currently slated to compete at the upcoming Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match on the 17th of June at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

