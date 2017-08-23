WWE News: Natalya receives custom side plates

The Queen of Harts won her second title after seven years since her last championship.

Natalya defeated Naomi at SummerSlam to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion

What's the story?

The WWE posted a video on their official YouTube channel of Natalya getting customised side plates installed on her SmackDown Women's Championship. The video has been embedded below for your viewing pleasure.

In case you didn't know...

After winning a Fatal-5-Way Elimination Match on the July 11 edition of SmackDown Live, Veteran WWE Superstar Natalya became the #1 contender for Naomi's SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam.

The last championship Natalya held in the WWE was the now-defunct WWE Divas Championship, which she won in the November of 2010 at Survivor Series by defeating Michelle McCool.

The heart of the matter

This past Sunday, Natalya defeated Naomi by submission to become the new SmackDown Women's Championship, making this her second championship victory after seven-years since her last title win.

What's next?

Naomi can still regain the SmackDown Women's Championship by invoking her rematch clause. Many predicted that she was going to invoke it on the latest edition of SmackDown LIVE, but that didn't transpire.

Carmella, the inaugural Ms Money in the Bank, teased a cash-in on Natalya during their tag-team match tonight, but she was incapacitated before she could do so.

Author's take

SmackDown Live has done a good job of building its women's division, and there are a number of contenders for the SmackDown Live Women's Championship. A rematch with Naomi seems to be the next logical step for Natalya. However, there is a good chance that Carmella will claim the spoils and cash-in on the winner of that match.

From the fans' perspective, Charlotte vs. Carmella seems to be the money match that should be saved for down the line.

