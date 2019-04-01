×
WWE News: Natalya reveals important WWE match where Ronda Rousey was "crying her eyes out" in the ring

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
517   //    01 Apr 2019, 02:07 IST

Ronda Rousey is reportedly quite an emotional woman
Ronda Rousey is
reportedly
quite an emotional woman

What's the story?

Natalya faced Ronda Rousey on Raw on the Christmas Eve episode of the show late last year and the former Divas Champion has only recently revealed how scared Rousey was about calling that match in the ring at the time.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey has only been in WWE for just over a year and already she has been able to become one of the biggest and best known female wrestlers in the world. Rousey main event's WrestleMania alongside Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair next weekend, which shows just how far the women's division has come under her leadership.

Natalya has been Ronda Rousey's training buddy ever since she made the switch over from UFC, which is why the two women have such a close bond on WWE TV.

The heart of the matter

Natalya recently appeared on Busted Open Radio where she was able to share a story about Ronda Rousey surrounding their match on Christmas Eve on Raw where Rousey had to put her trust in Natalya and allow her to call her entire match.

“That’s another beautiful thing about Ronda is she’s very emotional. And when we were in the ring, she was crying her eyes out, she was scared because she didn’t exactly know what would be next because I was calling it to her. That’s what we do, that’s how we work, that’s what being a true professional is. Going in there and feeling the crowd, working off emotion, telling a amazing story, and she could do that. She could hang and that’s why I give her credit.”

What's next?

Ronda Rousey main events at WrestleMania this weekend, whilst Natalya is expected to be part of the Women's WrestleMania Battle Royal which has recently been announced for the show.

Do you think Ronda Rousey has done well in WWE over the past year? Have your say in the comments section below...

