WWE News: Natalya reveals incredible news for WWE right before WrestleMania 35

This is incredible news and great timing too

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Natalya was a special guest on SiriusXM Busted Open where she caught up with Dave LaGreca and Bully Ray. During the course of the conversation, she said something incredible indeed about WrestleMania 35.

According to Natalya, WrestleMania is sold out. This is fantastic news one week before the show takes place!

In case you didn't know...

The thirty-fifth edition of WrestleMania will emanate from the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. It is being touted as the longest WrestleMania ever, with the most number of matches in history.

For the first time ever, WrestleMania will be main-evented by three very talented women in Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, this year. The winner will get a chance to become the RAW Women's Champion.

Natalya is part of a multi-woman match where she competes for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with her partner, Beth Phoenix.

The heart of the matter

How do we know that WrestleMania 35 is sold out? Well, Natalya says it herself during the 0.50-minute mark of this clip, where she's talking about Ronda Rousey and all the massive strides that she's made for the company:

"The thing about Ronda is that she has definitely put in the work. I like the fact that she is willing to take risks."@NatbyNature explains to @davidlagreca1 & @bullyray5150 how impressed she was with @RondaRousey after their Christmas Day match, calling it in the ring. pic.twitter.com/Qhe4OBxZGV — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) March 29, 2019

WrestleMania has become an annual tradition and truth be told, with people from all across the world flocking in to catch the action, it really is no surprise that WrestleMania 35 is sold out.

Other promotions also plan their events around WrestleMania, and so anyone coming to New York for the festivities is sure to enjoy all the festivities.

One wonders when WWE will make this news official.

What's next?

Well, WrestleMania is on the horizon for Natalya. But before that, she competes in a multi-woman match on WWE RAW this week. This will also be the official return of Beth Phoenix from her retirement.

