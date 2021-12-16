"You'd be an idiot to turn it down" - Natalya on WWE giving other women an opportunity

WWE veteran Natalya loves seeing women such as Liv Morgan and Toni Storm getting more opportunities in the company.

Natalya is one of the longest-tenured active superstars in WWE, and she's one of the best female stars in the entire industry. She has held numerous championships and currently holds two Guinness World Records.

During her recent appearance on Tuesday Wrestling Tuesday, Natalya said it's nice to see other female stars getting a chance to rise to the occasion and do something unique in WWE.

"We hear a lot about 'fresh, shiny, new' and to me, there are a lot of people that have deserved a chance for a long time, Liv Morgan has been in WWE for over six years, and she isn't someone that isn't brand spanking new onto the scene, she's a woman that has been there for a long time and fighting for an opportunity and a chance... If you get an opportunity, you'd be an idiot to turn it down, but it's really nice when you see other women get an opportunity and other women get a chance to rise to the occasion and do something amazing," said Natalya. (H/T Fightful)

Natalya says she wants Toni Storm to beat Charlotte Flair for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Toni Storm defeated Charlotte Flair in a championship contenders match to earn an opportunity at the SmackDown Women's Title. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan is scheduled to take on RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at WWE Day 1.

Natalya says she wants Toni Storm to win the SmackDown Women's Championship so she can defeat her for the title.

"I want to see Toni Storm become the SmackDown Women's Champion so that I can kick Toni Storm's a**. Toni Storm will beat Charlotte Flair because it's time for a chance. Charlotte Flair, it's a tough spot because there is only so much she can do and there are only so many places to go. Once you've done it all and have had and experienced everything, it's really cool to watch other women rise to the occasion and get the chance," said Natalya.

Natalya is a sure-fire WWE Hall of Famer, and when it's all said and done, she'll go down as one of the greatest female stars in the history of the company.

