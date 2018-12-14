×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Natalya speaks up about WWE using her father in a storyline

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
News
723   //    14 Dec 2018, 09:19 IST

Natalya and Ruby Riott will clash this Sunday
Natalya and Ruby
Riott
will clash this Sunday

What's the story?

WWE has not been averse to using personal tragedy to tell stories, be it Roman Reigns' leukemia battle or even Eddie Guerrero's death. The latest instance of a tragedy being used to further a feud happened on RAW this very week.

What did Natalya think about WWE using her father in her latest feud? She revealed her thoughts in an interview with Yahoo.com.

In case you didn't know...

Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart was one of the most notable character for WWE in the 80s and 90s. He was a part of the Hart Foundation tag team and later, the stable with the same name.

Natalya dedicated her table match against Ruby Riott to her departed father. She would break down in tears during the course of this promo. And then Riott unveiled a table that had the likeness of The Anvil on it.

The heart of the matter

Natalya feels that her father would approve of this storyline. She said as much during the interview:

I feel like if I asked my dad right now, ‘Daddy, how do you feel about me doing this storyline?’ My dad would say go for it. He understood pro wrestling, he understood how, for fans to become emotionally invested in stories, there has to be emotionally charged content.

She went on to say that being part of this storyline had been like therapy to her, because she did not need to keep her emotions in control. This is her very own testimony:

If I need to cry, I can get it out. I can let everybody see it, hear it and I can take the WWE universe on this journey with me. I need to speak the truth, and I need to remind the world that my dad was a WWE star, he was special, and everyone can feel that with me.

What's next?

Natalya will clash with Ruby Riott at TLC, this Sunday. This is scheduled to be a tables match. Who will come out victorious after this match takes place?

Do you think real life instances should be used in WWE storylines? Let us know in the comments.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Riott Squad Natalya Ruby Riot
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
WWE Rumors: Possible reason why the Riott Squad attacked...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Sign that fans might actually love the...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why the RAW women's division is in such a sad...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Another Big Match Announced For RAW This Week
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Brie Bella reacts for causing apparent injury...
RELATED STORY
5 Last-Minute predictions for WWE Raw (15 October 2018)
RELATED STORY
WWE Instagram Recap: Liv Morgan Posts A Picture Without...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Solution for situations such as Liv Morgan...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Liv Morgan Concussed following kicks from Brie...
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of RAW- 30th July, 2018
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us