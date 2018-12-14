WWE News: Natalya speaks up about WWE using her father in a storyline

Natalya and Ruby Riott will clash this Sunday

What's the story?

WWE has not been averse to using personal tragedy to tell stories, be it Roman Reigns' leukemia battle or even Eddie Guerrero's death. The latest instance of a tragedy being used to further a feud happened on RAW this very week.

What did Natalya think about WWE using her father in her latest feud? She revealed her thoughts in an interview with Yahoo.com.

In case you didn't know...

Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart was one of the most notable character for WWE in the 80s and 90s. He was a part of the Hart Foundation tag team and later, the stable with the same name.

Natalya dedicated her table match against Ruby Riott to her departed father. She would break down in tears during the course of this promo. And then Riott unveiled a table that had the likeness of The Anvil on it.

The heart of the matter

Natalya feels that her father would approve of this storyline. She said as much during the interview:

I feel like if I asked my dad right now, ‘Daddy, how do you feel about me doing this storyline?’ My dad would say go for it. He understood pro wrestling, he understood how, for fans to become emotionally invested in stories, there has to be emotionally charged content.

She went on to say that being part of this storyline had been like therapy to her, because she did not need to keep her emotions in control. This is her very own testimony:

If I need to cry, I can get it out. I can let everybody see it, hear it and I can take the WWE universe on this journey with me. I need to speak the truth, and I need to remind the world that my dad was a WWE star, he was special, and everyone can feel that with me.

What's next?

Natalya will clash with Ruby Riott at TLC, this Sunday. This is scheduled to be a tables match. Who will come out victorious after this match takes place?

Do you think real life instances should be used in WWE storylines? Let us know in the comments.

