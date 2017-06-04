WWE News: Natalya talks about how Chris Benoit helped her to get into WWE

WWE Superstar Natalya recalls how Chris Benoit helped her get a job in the WWE.

WWE Superstar Natalya recently appeared on “E&C’s Podcast Of Awesomeness” podcast hosted by Edge and Christian. During the interview, she spoke about how Chris Benoit helped her get a job in the WWE.

Natalya was the first women to train in the Hart Family’s ‘Dungeon’. She went on to wrestle all around the world for nearly seven years before finally inking a deal with WWE in 2007. Apart from wrestling, Natalya has also received training in Mixed Martial Arts.

“Bret and WWE after the Montreal Screw-Job, so it was a tricky time for the Harts to get hired. So Chris Benoit, who was a good family friend and our family helped him break into the industry. Chris Benoit is actually one of the people who helped me get hired and he really pulled for myself and Tyson and put pressure on Johnny [Laurinaitis] and said ‘I want to help these two people get hired.’ So I feel like it was really Chris that helped us get hired.”

Natalya’s mention of Chris Benoit is interesting. WWE Superstars are usually silent when it comes to Benoit but Natalya gave credit where it was due and that is admirable. We will have to wait and see if and how WWE reacts to the situation.

Natalya’s anecdote shows that the respect that Chris Benoit had in the business was immense. The way in which he helped out Natalya and Tyson Kidd to break into WWE is also heartwarming.

