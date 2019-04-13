WWE News: Natalya Wants Another Shot At the Women's Tag Titles

Natalya wrote about her WrestleMania weekend in her latest blog post

What's the story?

Natalya wrote about her WrestleMania weekend in her latest blog post for the Calgary Sun and mentioned some of the highlights for the event like Kofi finally winning the WWE Championship, the return of old school "Doctor of Thugonomics" and Bret Hart giving her and Beth Phoenix a last minute pep talk before their match.

She also mentioned that she wanted a rematch for the Women's tag team championship.

In case you didn't know...

The Women's Tag Team Championship was defended in a fatal four way at Wrestlemania 35 between the defending champions Sasha Banks and Bayley, IIconics, Divas of Doom and Nia Jax and Tamina.

IIconics won the match at the end after they secured the pinfall on Bayley. The Divas of Doom were in a really strong position throughout the match and almost had the victory in their pockets till the last minute.

The heart of the matter

Divas of Doom Almost Getting the Victory

Natalya in her blog for the Calgary Sun mentioned that she feels like IIconics don't deserve the victory at Wrestlemania as they won because of her and Beth Phoenix.

Her exact statement was:

Speaking of "iconic," new Women's Tag Champions were crowned in our match when the IIconics (Billie Kaye and Peyton Royce) won our Fatal 4-Way match. I'm still maintaining that they cheated to win and Beth Phoenix and I want a rematch. Billie and Peyton, you know where to find us!

Going by the statement, she seems pretty serious wanting another shot at the championship.

What's next?

The next challenger for the Women's tag team championship has not been officially announced by WWE yet. But, there are a couple of teams waiting in the wings.

The Paige on last week's Smackdown announced that she is going to get a worthy opponent for IIconics on next week's show. So, we may get to see a match for the championship on the show.

