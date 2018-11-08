WWE News: Neville Breaks His Silence On Social Media

Brandon Ewing FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 699 // 08 Nov 2018, 06:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PAC (formerly Neville) breaks his silence

What’s The Story?

Over a year ago, WWE Superstar, NXT Champion and Cruiserweight Champion Neville left the WWE. Neville broke his silence for the first time on any social media platform since September 28, 2017.

I'M BACK YA SHITS !!! — KING IS DEAD (@BASTARDPAC) November 7, 2018

In Case You Didn’t Know…

After receiving much success on the Indy circuit, Neville was signed to the WWE in July 2012, then quickly made an impact in NXT before gaining a promotion to the main WWE roster on the RAW Brand, competing for the 205 Live Cruiserweight Division in 2016.

Neville was a former NXT Champion and WWE Cruiserweight Champion who showed that he had plenty of potential to be a major star in the WWE. However, due to poor booking and contractual issues between him and the WWE, those aspirations were not meant to be.

The Heart of the Matter…

Neville wrestled his last match in WWE on an episode of 205 Live with a victory over Ariya Davivari. He was set to face then Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore on the October 10th episode of Monday Night RAW and be defeated. He was replaced by Kalisto, as Neville reportedly walked out of the company due to unhappiness with the direction of his character.

He was kept under WWE contract through August 24th, 2018, where he was finally granted his release from the company. Since that time, Neville has remained silent and out of the spotlight until early October.

What’s Next?

Since his official release from WWE, Neville has gone back to the Indy Circuit under his former alias “PAC”. He made his return to the Dragon Gate promotion on October 2nd, 2018, teaming up with Yasushi Kanda and the R.E.D. stable. He wrestled against Shingo Takagi and defeated him in his first return match. Since that time, PAC (Neville) has announced future bookings for BWR Wonderland, RevPro and OTT promotions.