WWE News: Neville vows to make Jack Gallagher suffer after their contract signing

Neville and Gallagher are headed for a collision course at Fastlane in a couple of weeks.

by Prityush Haldar News 21 Feb 2017, 16:54 IST

The two had a contract signing on Raw!

What’s the story?

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville issued a thunderous challenge to Jack Gallagher after their contract signing on Monday Night RAW. After a brief altercation in the ring, Neville stomped into the locker room. He claimed that Jack Gallagher made a terrible mistake when he laid hands on the King and vowed to make him suffer.

In case you didn’t know...

Jack Gallagher became the number one contender for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship when he beat the likes of TJ Perkins, Cedric Alexander, Noam Dar, and Mustafa Ali in a fatal five-way elimination match. Gallagher has quickly climbed the ranks in the Cruiserweight division to assert his claim on the prize that is the Cruiserweight Championship.

The heart of the matter

Neville and Gallagher signed the contract for their match at Fastlane this past Monday night on RAW. The signing didn’t go too well for the King of Cruiserweights as he ended up being head-butted by the Extraordinary Gentleman, Jack Gallagher. This was the first time in weeks that Neville looked vulnerable against an opponent.

Neville was fuming backstage during an interview, and he revealed that he would crush Gallagher like a cockroach at Fastlane. He pointed out that Gallagher’s shenanigans had captured his attention and he would go to any lengths to bring him to his knees.

What’s next?

Sportskeeda's take

Tensions are flaring as we head into the last pay per view before WrestleMania. Gallagher will be confident of himself going into the match, but Neville has experience and the Champion’s advantage on his side. It will be an interesting contest to witness, as the two men tear each other down for the Cruiserweight Championship on 5 March.

