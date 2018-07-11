WWE News: Neville potentially training for ring return; spotted in gym

Neville spotted in popular wrestler's gym

What's the story?

Neville has been spotted in a gym often used by top WWE Superstars and independent wrestlers, sparking rumors that the popular and incredibly talented high-flying wrestler may be returning to the ring.

In case you didn't know...

Shortly after dropping the Cruiserweight Title to Enzo Amore, WWE Superstar Neville walked out on the company and has allegedly been sitting out his contract ever since. As a result, we haven't seen him wrestling on WWE TV or otherwise.

There have been several reports of WWE trying to reconcile with Neville and renegotiate with him to get him back in the ring for the company, but the most recent developments suggested that Neville has moved from Florida to London, which isn't a good sign.

The heart of the matter

Neville was spotted at Mid Breath Gym after they posted a photo with him on their Instagram. The gym is a popular gym for wrestlers which has been visited by Kairi Sane, Deonna Purrazzo and Akira Tozawa in recent weeks.

This is one of the first times Neville has appeared publicly since walking out on the company and he's looking happy. However, does the fact he's surfacing publicly and training indicate good news for fans of Neville?

What's next?

With WWE preparing to launch NXT UK in the United Kingdom and Neville training again, could this mean that the popular Superstar has patched things up with the WWE and is going to make a surprise appearance for WWE's newest brand? Or is he close to running out his contract and hitting the independent scene?

Alternatively, he literally could just be hitting the gym to stay in shape and isn't anywhere being able to wrestle again. I hope that's not the case as I'd love to see Neville in the ring again. What about you guys? Would you like to see Neville back in the ring