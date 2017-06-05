WWE News: Neville talks about his only goal in the future

Neville shares choice words about Triple H and his goals for the future.

The King of the Cruiserweights shares his thoughts on Triple H

What's the story?

On the 30th of May, the Cruiserweight Champion Neville participated in an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote tonight’s Extreme Rules PPV wherein, he shared his thoughts on the 14-time World Champion, Triple H.

In case you didn't know...

Tonight at Extreme Rules, The Man that Gravity Forgot successfully defended his Cruiserweight Championship against Austin Aries in a Submission Match.

The heart of the matter

Upon being asked to share his views on Triple H as the guiding force behind the Cruiserweight Classic and 205 LIVE, The King of the Cruiserweights said that Triple H's been a role model for everyone in the company and that he has a lot of respect for him.

“For the longest time, I was trying to please everybody, the WWE Universe included. Now, I don’t care. If Triple H likes me or dislikes me, that’s not important to me. What’s important to me is me.”

Right now as the Cruiserweight Champion, he doesn't care about anybody, including Triple H.

What's next?

As reported earlier, Neville defeated Austin Aries tonight at Extreme Rules in a Submission Match to retain his Cruiserweight Title.

Coincidentally during the interview, Neville was enquired about his goals and future after his work with Austin Aries, for which he said the following:

“Domination, baby. Domination. I am going to continue to house keep my kingdom. I’m never satisfied. If you think I’m satisfied now, that would be a big mistake. There is a lot for me to do, and this 205 Live and the Cruiserweight championship are just the first steps.”

Author’s Take

In an era when heels are cheered, and babyfaces booed out of the building, Neville, like The Miz, manages to stay true to his villain-ish character both inside and outside the squared circle, which makes him one of the best characters in WWE today.

Let’s hope Triple H doesn’t read this interview or it might be Neville’s time to play The Game.