WWE News: Neville vs. Akira Tozawa confirmed for Great Balls of Fire

Who will walk away the Cruiserweight Champion?

What’s the story?

The Cruiserweights will be in action at WWE Great Balls of Fire as the champion faces a challenge from a member of the Titus Brand. At the upcoming Raw pay-per-view, Akira Tozawa will challenge Neville for the Cruiserweight Championship.

In case you didn’t know...

Neville won the Cruiserweight Championship back in January of this year when he defeated Rich Swann at the Royal Rumble. If Neville is defeated at Great Balls of Fire, it will bring his reign as the Cruiserweight Champion to an end at 155 days.

The heart of the matter

Neville and Tozawa have been teasing a feud since Neville defeated Austin Aries at Extreme Rules back in May. Tozawa’s affiliation with Titus O’Neil began around that time as he and Apollo Crews were looking to add more wrestlers to the Titus Brand.

Tozawa was ringside for Neville’s match against Lince Dorado and the two were about to fight after the Champ was done with his match until O’Neil came out.

O’Neil told the two competitors not to fight for free and informed everyone that the Cruiserweight Championship match between Neville and Tozawa was finalised by the leader of the Titus Brand himself.

What’s next?

No other Cruiserweights are being built up to take on Neville for the title. As a result of this, there’s no news or suggestions as to how long this feud will last. Tozawa isn’t expected to win, but it remains to be seen whether this will be a one-match feud.

Author’s take

The Titus Brand is making some million dollar moves with Tozawa set up to take on Neville at Great Balls of Fire. Hopefully, O’Neil remains uninvolved in the match so Tozawa and Neville can showcase their athletic ability.

