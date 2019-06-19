×
WWE News: New 24/7 Champion crowned on SmackDown Live

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
1.33K   //    19 Jun 2019, 07:31 IST

R-Truth's 24/7 Championship reign came to an end earlier today
R-Truth's 24/7 Championship reign came to an end earlier today

What's the story?

Once again, R-Truth has found himself without the 24/7 Championship around his waist as he lost the title to Drake Maverick who did so in a rather surprising fashion.

In case you didn't know...

The 24/7 Championship has been the prize in the eye of many WWE Superstars since it was revealed last month. R-Truth currently holds the records for longest title reign, longest cumulative days as champion, and most title reigns for the aforementioned championship. Though he's lost it a handful of times, with the belt making its way to the hands of both Elias and Jinder Mahal, Truth always managed to get it back within a matter of seconds.

One of the men that has been struggling to separate Truth from the 24/7 Championship was Drake Maverick. The 205 Live General Manager has notably been shirking his duties in hopes of picking up his first title win in the WWE.

The former X-Division Champion had some incredible success outside of the WWE, and though he'd primarily been working as an authority figure, Maverick is not one to be taken lightly. Tonight, he let Truth learn that lesson the hard way.

The heart of the matter

After a month of tracking down R-Truth, including placing WANTED posters throughout every arena they visited, the 205 Live GM finally got one over on the 24/7 Champion.

R-Truth was surprised by "Fake Maverick" who had disguised himself as Carmella, and though he seemingly stopped Maverick dead in his tracks, he was ultimately rolled up and pinned.

What's next?

While Maverick drove off following his win, he still has to be around the arena for 205 Live later tonight. Because of that, we may see him lose the championship before the night is over. The shocking part is that he may be taken out by one of the men on his own roster.

Tags:
WWE SmackDown R-Truth WWE 24/7 Championship
