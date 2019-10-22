WWE News: New 24/7 Champion crowned on tonight's episode of RAW

Ever since the inception of the WWE 24/7 Championship, the fans has borne witness to hilarious and entertaining segments involving multiple Superstars who have gone on to win the title on more than one occasion.

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW was no different as the 24/7 Championship changed hands when Sunil Singh of The Singh Brothers pinned R-Truth to become the new champion.

The title change occurred in the backstage area when R-Truth was shown to be lurking behind some boxes and tip-toeing around to see if the coast was clear getting confronted by Samir Singh. While he was exchanging some pleasantries with Samir, Sunil Singh took advantage of the distraction and rolled up Truth to win the title and fled away from the scene.

The former Twenty-time 24/7 Champion seemed confused and asked himself if there are two of them. Later in the night before the main event match, R-Truth tried to win back the 24/7 title by sneaking up on The Singh Brothers. Unfortunately for him, he pinned the wrong brother. The brothers then ran away with the title and Truth realized that there are actually two of them.

A new angle for The Singh Brothers?

The Singh Brothers were aligned with former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal for a long duration before Samir Singh got sidelined with an ACL injury in 2018 and was absent from television for a long time. Samir then underwent surgery and returned on the October 15 , 2018, episode of RAW to re-unite with his brother and Jinder Mahal.

As of now, the brothers are a part of the 205 Live roster and it will be interesting to see how the Company books them in future segments involving the 24/7 Championship.

