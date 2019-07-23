WWE News: New Bray Wyatt 'Fiend' T-shirt released

Wyatt has new merch

What's the story?

After Bray Wyatt's incredible re-debut on last week's RAW where The Fiend decimated Finn Balor, Wyatt also made his presence felt on tonight's RAW by attacking Mick Foley.

Well, WWE has now capitalised on Wyatt's immense popularity by releasing a new 'Fiend' t-shirt.

In case you didn't know…

On last week's edition of Monday Night RAW, Bray Wyatt finally made his first live appearance following the Firefly Funhouse series, laying waste to Finn Balor. Tonight, Bray made a beeline for the Hardcore Legend himself, Mick Foley.

Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has opened up on Busted Open Radio about how WWE can keep Bray Wyatt special.

The key to this working and having longevity is Bray Wyatt and the willingness to protect this character, the same way the Undertaker protected the Undertaker, you have to. This is a special character that cannot be overexposed, it cannot be allowed to get burnt out.

The former WWE and ECW man praised Monday night's segment, but sent out a warning.

If you pick your spots with Bray Wyatt, just like they did Monday night, you will have something special. If I'm Bray Wyatt, I'm looking at a couple of the hurdles the Undertaker had to get over with that character, that is very similar to the fiend character, right now.

After his shocking attack on @FinnBalor on #RAW, @bullyray5150 tells @davidlagreca1 the 🔑 to "The Fiend" @WWEBrayWyatt longevity in the WWE.



And it involves taking a page out of The Deadman's book. 😈⚰️ pic.twitter.com/JsqS3uObgD — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) July 17, 2019

The heart of the matter

Bray Wyatt finally has his own merchandise as The Fiend, with WWE releasing this t-shirt following the Fiend's attack on the Hardcore Legend Mick Foley - and yowie-wowie! It looks good.

What's Next?

Well, with two impressive cameos on RAW over the past two weeks, all eyes will be on next week's RAW to see what Wyatt does next!

Do you like the new Bray Wyatt t-shirt? Let us know in the comments section below.