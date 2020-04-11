WWE News - New challengers confirmed for Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross' Women's Tag Team Championships

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross became 2-time Women's Tag Team Champions after they beat The Kabuki Warriors at WrestleMania.

However, they have another obstacle to overcome in the form of a new team!

Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross recently defeated Asuka & Kairi Sane- The Kabuki Warriors at WrestleMania 36 to win back the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships which they lost to the same team at last year's Hell in a Cell PPV event.

On tonight's episode of SmackDown after WrestleMania, Bliss & Cross defended the tag team titles against the Kabuki Warriors in a rematch and successfully retained when Cross pinned Sane after hitting her with a swinging neckbreaker. Following their match, the two-time tag team champions were challenged by Carmella and Dana Brooke at the backstage area for a title match which an enthusiastic Cross accepted on behalf of Bliss.

Carmella & Dana Brooke vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

Carmella & Dana Brooke overhead Bliss & Cross saying that they were unbeatable. Mella & Brooke then challenged the champions to prove that statement by giving them a title opportunity so that they might get the chance to create a 'Mania moment as both Carmella and Dana Brooke were unable to compete at WrestleMania 36.

Bliss was reluctant to hand them the opportunity and said that she would consult with Cross and then let them know. Both Superstars had a brief discussion and then Bliss was about to say something but Cross barged in midway and said that they accept the challenge.