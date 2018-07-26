WWE News: New Champion crowned on this week's episode of NXT

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 634 // 26 Jul 2018, 21:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Aleister Black won't be happy with the events that transpired on NXT

What's the story?

Tommaso Ciampa walked out of Full Sail University with the bragging rights this week when he defeated Aleister Black to become NXT Champion.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

It has been a fantastic story to watch on NXT ever since Ciampa returned from injury back in January, the former Tag Team Champion and his former best friend have been embroiled in a feud ever since, that has seen them collide in both New Orleans and Chicago.

Ciampa gained the bragging rights in their Chicago Street Fight a few weeks ago, before General Manager William Regal forced the two men to move onto new feuds and Ciampa set his sights on Aleister Black and the NXT Championship.

The heart of the matter

It could be argued that Ciampa is the most hated wrestler in WWE right now and in true Ciampa fashion, he was able to walk out with the NXT Championship after taking advantage of interference.

Johnny Gargano interfered in the match to attack his former friend but since the referee was already down, the match continued and Gargano went on to attack both Black and Ciampa, but Ciampa was the one who recovered in time and was able to equalize by pinning the NXT Champion.

After the show, Ciampa was asked about how he felt following his win, he went on to declare that he was "The greatest sports entertainer of all time" and that "NXT is now the A-show."

“NXT just became the A show”

- The Greatest Sports Entertainer of All Time...and YOUR NXT Champion 🖤🖤🖤



pic.twitter.com/mgIQaH13xs — BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) July 26, 2018

On the flip side of things, Gargano has already apologized for his involvement in the match and the shocking end result

I screwed up..



I caused this mess but I swear to you I'll fix it. Sometimes mistakes have the power to turn you into something better than you were before. I have to be better.. I don't know how and I don't know where but I promise I'll make this right.



I just have to.. — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) July 26, 2018

What's next?

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn is just weeks away and it will be interesting to see how Black and Gargano respond to these events in the weeks that follow.

Do you think Tommaso Ciampa will usher in a new era in NXT? Have your say in the comments section below...