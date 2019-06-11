WWE News: New champions crowned on Monday Night RAW

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 410 // 11 Jun 2019, 08:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Revival defeated Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder and The Usos to become two-time Raw Tag Team Champions

On tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, The Revival defeated Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder and The Usos to become two-time Raw Tag Team Champions.

The Revival had lost the tag titles at WrestleMania 35. After the show was done and dusted with, it was revealed that The Revival had rejected Vince McMahon's offer for them to stay in WWE for the next five years. This resulted in the team being put in embarrassing segments that saw The Usos making fun of Dawson and Wilder on Live TV.

Tonight, the duo got a chance to win the tag titles back in a Triple Threat match on tonight's Monday Night RAW. Hawkins and Ryder cut a pre-match promo stating how they still had a chance to retain the belts tonight.

The underdog duo managed to put on a good show, but they didn't succeed in keeping the belts on their waists tonight. During the final moments of the match, Jey Uso hit Zack Ryder with a thunderous splash off the top rope. The ever opportunistic Scott Dawson, who had tagged himself before Jey hit the splash, rolled into the ring and managed to steal a pin on Ryder to bag the titles for his team.

And just like that, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder are now two-time Raw Tag Team Champions. Moving ahead, it would be interesting to see where does the team go in regards to defending their newly won belts.

Will The Revival continue their rivalry with The Usos, or will we see Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins get a chance to win back their tag team titles?

Most importantly, is this the beginning of The Revival finally getting the respect they deserve, instead of being put in embarrassing segments on a weekly basis?