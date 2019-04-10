×
WWE News: New Champions crowned on WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania; viciously assaulted during celebration

Anirban Banerjee
News
1.11K   //    10 Apr 2019, 07:32 IST

Lars Sullivan was devastating yet again!
Lars Sullivan was devastating yet again!

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown Live saw a Title match as the Usos put up their SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles on the line against the legendary Hardy Boyz. What no one was expecting was a title change so soon after WrestleMania, as the Hardy Boyz were successful in defeating The Usos, and they became the new Tag Team Champions.

What people were expecting even less was that the new Tag Team Champions would be attacked immediately after winning the Championships.

The episode of SmackDown after WrestleMania had already seen a number of strange occurrences with Braun Strowman coming to SmackDown Live to attack Samoa Joe.

The Hardy Boyz created quite the record on this episode of SmackDown Live, as they became the first-ever tag team to hold the WWE Tag Team Championships, WCW Tag Team Championships, RAW Tag Team Championships, and the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships.

They were able to win when they avoided a Double Splash from the Usos and hit them with a Swanton Bomb to pick up the win on SmackDown Live and become the new Tag Team Champions.

They were celebrating their win when they were interrupted by a less than happy Lars Sullivan.

Sullivan had made his debut on the main roster on the RAW after WrestleMania, destroying Kurt Angle.

He continued his path of destruction on SmackDown Live as he assaulted and took out the Hardy Boyz, who were already tired from the match they had competed on.

Sullivan's role in WWE appears to be similar to that of Brock Lesnar upon his debut, of attacking and destroying absolutely anyone. It will be interesting to see how he is booked in the upcoming episodes of RAW and SmackDown, and which brand he will end up on after the SuperStar Shakeup.

For the moment, all that can be hoped is that the Hardy Boyz are okay.

ALSO READ: Lars Sullivan attacks Kurt Angle

