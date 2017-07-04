WWE News: New content coming to the WWE Network in July

The WWE Network has some interesting programming coming this month.

What’s in store for WWE Network subscribers?

What’s the story?

Both Raw and SmackDown have brand exclusive pay-per-views taking place this month, but the WWE have even more content coming out this month.

WWE released a video detailing all the new content coming out this month including a new WWE 24 Documentary, Bring it To The Table, and a new episode of Table for 3.

In case you didn’t know...

Raw’s upcoming pay-per-view, Great Balls of Fire, will take place next week Sunday, July 9, 2017, and will feature Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman in an Ambulance Match as well as Brock Lesnar defending his Universal Championship against Samoa Joe.

SmackDown’s upcoming pay-per-view, Battleground, will take place on Sunday, July 23, 2017, and will feature Jinder Mahal defending the WWE Championship against Randy Orton in the first Punjabi Prison match in 10 years.

The heart of the matter

The WWE informed the fans that several new instalments of past programming would be available this month. The following are the list of episodes or programs that will be available on the WWE Network:

Sunday July 9: WWE Great Balls of Fire Monday July 10: WWE 24 (Kurt Angle Homecoming) Monday July 17: Bring it To The Table Sunday July 23: WWE Battleground Monday July 24: Table for 3 (with Mark Henry, Ron Simmons, and The Godfather) Monday July 31: Table for 3 (with Corey Graves, Lita, and Renee Young)

What’s next?

Tune in or subscribe to the WWE Network to get access to any of the content for the rest of the month. The first event will be WWE Great Balls of Fire and will have major implications for next month’s pay-per-view, SummerSlam.

Author’s take

The WWE have a lot of new episodes coming to the WWE Network this month and it will make for some interesting viewings no doubt.