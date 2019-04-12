×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE news: Superstar's new controversial 'White Nationalist' gimmick draws heavy criticism

Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.17K   //    12 Apr 2019, 09:01 IST

Dominik Dijakovic deletes Twitter after character 'goes too far'?
Dominik Dijakovic deletes Twitter after character 'goes too far'?

What's the story?

NXT has always been a place for WWE Superstars to grow as performers, trying out gimmicks that we wouldn't see on the main roster but fairly new acquisition Dominik Dijackovic seems to have pushed it too far with a new 'White Nationalist' persona that drew heavy criticism on Twitter forcing him to deactivate his account.

In case you didn't know...

Dijackovic debuted the gimmick during the recent set of NXT TV Tapings that took place this week. After defeating enhancement talent he cut a promo in the ring about his family emigrating to the United States and how he wanted the North American Championship.

Whilst that may seem pretty tame and not particularly 'White Nationalist' it's worth noting that he wrestled two matches during the tapings, one against an African-American, and one against Mansoor, who is Saudi Arabian. Both wrestlers with ethnic backgrounds who he defeated.

The heart of the matter?

Why does the ethnicity of Dijackovic's opponents matter? Well, because he tweeted the following, now deleted, tweet, threatening to 'purify' North America, which certainly invokes unpleasant historical events.

This is the tweet in question.
This is the tweet in question.

As you can see, Dijakovic even went as far as to tag the three leaders of North America - Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau and Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Naturally, the tweet received huge amounts of criticism and it was deleted thirty minutes later. Dijakovic's Twitter account didn't last much longer than that.

What's next?

With two matches already taped with Dijakovic playing this character and an impending North American Championship programme with Velveteen Dream that seems predicated on the conflict caused by this, it remains to be seen if WWE will have second thoughts and drop the whole thing. To be honest the last thing WWE need is a White Supremacist character (even if he is a heel)

It's also worth noting that in real-life Dijakovic couldn't be further apart and more different than the character he's trying to portray here. So much so that it's really odd they'd ask him to do it in the first place

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section below!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE NXT WWE Network
Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
WWE Rumors: Two exciting Superstars to debut on main roster?
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Backstage report on which NXT Superstars are being favored
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Possible reason why NXT superstars debuted in strange cameos this week
RELATED STORY
6 NXT Superstars WWE didn't use correctly
RELATED STORY
Top 5 NXT Superstars that could get a main roster call up after WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why the main roster debuts of the four NXT Superstars last week was a wrong decision by WWE
RELATED STORY
Top 5 WWE Superstars from Massachusetts
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT results, video highlights, and analysis - 20 March 2019
RELATED STORY
6 positive changes Triple H will bring in WWE when he takes over
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Most Underutilized NXT Superstars
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us