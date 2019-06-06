WWE News: New Day member says he can't get fired from WWE "even if he tried"

Vince McMahon with The New Day

What's the news?

The New Day's Big E has been quite active on Twitter ever since his injury. He was expected to be out for a long time but made a surprise return a few weeks ago. However, he was written out immediately after being attacked.

A fan on Twitter interacted with Big E, stating fear for his job in WWE due to the nature of his tweets. Big E gave a simple but effective response.

In case you didn't know...

Big E has been out of action since post-WrestleMania 35. He was instrumental in helping Kofi Kingston earn his WWE Championship shot, as he and Xavier Woods survived an incredible gauntlet match to secure Kingston's WWE title win.

Kingston would go on to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. He was brought back on May 21st, but he was immediately written out again, being attacked by Dolph Ziggler (though it was never directly confirmed).

During his injury period, Big E has been surprisingly active on Twitter, interacting with fans and tweeting things that he normally wouldn't. He even directly addressed the Lars Sullivan situation.

The heart of the matter

On Twitter, a fan replied to Big E's tweet, stating concern over his job, saying:

On one hand, I absolutely love Big E being himself on Twitter. On the other, his last month on twitter has me scared for his career. Please don't go, you're the literal only highlight of WWE next to Bray right now :'(. At least secure a position at AEW first!"

Big E's response was nothing short of priceless, stating that he couldn't get fired "even if he tried"

Like that episode of Seinfeld where George purposefully gets stains on Babe Ruth’s jersey and drags a World Series trophy through the parking lot, I couldn’t get fired if I tried. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) June 5, 2019

With WWE refusing to release superstars from their contracts even upon personal request, it seems as though Big E knows that there's absolutely zero chance of him facing any consequences. Not that he wants to leave WWE anyway, but he likely knows the reality of it.

Moreover, this also aligns with Jon Moxley's statement where he said that wrestlers and talent don't have any fear of losing their jobs.

What's next?

Not many details have come out regarding Big E's injury, so it'll be interesting to see what the timeline of his return is.