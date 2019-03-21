WWE News: Another Superstar thanks Vince McMahon and teases leaving WWE

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 875 // 21 Mar 2019, 10:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vince McMahon

What's the story?

Kofi Kingston had an uphill battle earlier this week on WWE SmackDown as he faced Sheamus, Cesaro, Rowan, Samoa Joe and Randy Orton in a gauntlet match and despite all odds, Kofi won the match.

His elation only lasted a few moments though as Mr. McMahon came out and announced that Kofi would need to beat one last opponent to earn the shot at Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania - the opponent being Bryan himself.

Xavier Woods has now followed Big E into teasing his departure from WWE after what happened.

In case you didn't know...

On last week's episode of SmackDown Live, Vince McMahon told Kofi Kingston that he would not get a title shot at WrestleMania because he was a "B-plus player". After Kingston asked what he had to do to prove himself, Vince put him in the aforementioned gauntlet match.

The heart of the matter

After what transpired on SmackDown, an incensed Xavier Woods spoke out and teased the possibility of him leaving the WWE:

“I’m sure you guys saw what happened this past Tuesday from Kofi. We have other things that we enjoy doing. We have other skills. Me, I love video games. I’m a part of this community. I love this community, with all of my heart and this community loves me back.

Constantly being treated in the way that we have been treated and will most likely be treated from here on out – I just want to say that I appreciate what you did Vince, thank you very much, because it has definitely showed me which direction that I need to go in to take care of myself and take care of my family." H/T: WrestlingNewCo

We have kept other skills on deck for a reason.... pic.twitter.com/3B2IrqKqrE — ✈️ GDC Wed/Thurs✈️ (@XavierWoodsPhD) March 20, 2019

What's next?

WWE has done a great job with Kofi Kinston in the run-up to WrestleMania. We still expect him to challenge Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35.

Advertisement