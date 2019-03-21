×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Another Superstar thanks Vince McMahon and teases leaving WWE

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
875   //    21 Mar 2019, 10:25 IST

Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon

What's the story?

Kofi Kingston had an uphill battle earlier this week on WWE SmackDown as he faced Sheamus, Cesaro, Rowan, Samoa Joe and Randy Orton in a gauntlet match and despite all odds, Kofi won the match.

His elation only lasted a few moments though as Mr. McMahon came out and announced that Kofi would need to beat one last opponent to earn the shot at Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania - the opponent being Bryan himself.

Xavier Woods has now followed Big E into teasing his departure from WWE after what happened.

In case you didn't know...

On last week's episode of SmackDown Live, Vince McMahon told Kofi Kingston that he would not get a title shot at WrestleMania because he was a "B-plus player". After Kingston asked what he had to do to prove himself, Vince put him in the aforementioned gauntlet match.

The heart of the matter

After what transpired on SmackDown, an incensed Xavier Woods spoke out and teased the possibility of him leaving the WWE:

“I’m sure you guys saw what happened this past Tuesday from Kofi. We have other things that we enjoy doing. We have other skills. Me, I love video games. I’m a part of this community. I love this community, with all of my heart and this community loves me back.
Constantly being treated in the way that we have been treated and will most likely be treated from here on out – I just want to say that I appreciate what you did Vince, thank you very much, because it has definitely showed me which direction that I need to go in to take care of myself and take care of my family." H/T: WrestlingNewCo

What's next?

WWE has done a great job with Kofi Kinston in the run-up to WrestleMania. We still expect him to challenge Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 New Day Kofi Kingston Vince McMahon
Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and Fox Sports Asia.
5 Biggest Reasons Why Vince McMahon Is Going All Out To Push Kofi Kingston
RELATED STORY
WWE News: “I don't know if it's worth it”, says popular Superstar on WWE future
RELATED STORY
5 Roles Vince McMahon can play at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 Reasons Why Kofi Kingston will win the WWE Championship at the Show of Shows
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Kofi Kingston to be cheated of his opportunity once again?
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Booking: What if Kofi Kingston does not win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 WWE matches That Could Bring the House Down 
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: What if Kofi Kingston wins the WWE title at the PPV?
RELATED STORY
Kofi Kingston: 5 things Vince McMahon could reward the Superstar with after he runs the gauntlet
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live: 5 Surprises Vince McMahon could book after Fastlane 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us