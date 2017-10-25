WWE News: New details on Nia Jax 'walking away' from WWE TV

Surprising factors that contributed to Nia Jax's 'leave of absence' from WWE.

Nia Jax is reportedly unhappy with her WWE booking

What’s the story?

As reported by Sports Illustrated, Nia Jax was apparently displeased with her proposed match at TLC, owing to which she chose to walk away from the show.

On that note, it was revealed Jax contacted The Rock for advice on the same and chose to take a break from WWE on his advocacy.

In case you didn’t know…

Nia Jax, whose real name is Savelina Fanene, has performed for the WWE since 2014.

The 33-year-old has been accused by several fans and critics for being accorded a job on WWE’s main roster, owing largely due to her being pro-wrestling legend and Hollywood mega-star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s cousin.

The heart of the matter

Apparently, the WWE proposed Jax a match against Sasha Banks at TLC, with the Legit Boss beating her clean and going over—in response to which Jax expressed her displeasure with the creative plans of Sasha defeating her clean.

Furthermore, Jax turned to her cousin, The Rock, for his advice on the same; and it was indeed the Brahma Bull who encouraged Nia to walk away from the WWE if she’s unhappy with her situation.

What’s next?

Nia Jax has been granted a ‘leave of absence’ from the WWE. Sportskeeda will keep fans updated on her status with the company as and when this situation progresses.

Author’s take

Nia Jax has time and again exceeded people’s expectations and risen to the top of the WWE Women’s Division, despite being relatively inexperienced in the sport of professional wrestling.

I, for one, am a huge fan of the towering Samoan powerhouse, and would love to see her mend fences with the WWE and reach some kind of common ground with the promotion’s creative team sooner rather than later. Do you miss Nia the same as most others? Sound off in the comments!

