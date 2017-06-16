WWE News: New match added to the Money in the Bank card

The Hype Bros will be in action for the first time in over six months.

by Prityush Haldar News 16 Jun 2017, 23:49 IST

The Hype Bros will look to steamroll over the Colons to once again get into the title picture

What’s the story?

WWE have added yet another match to the Money in The Bank PPV on Sunday. This match will be a tag team affair between the newly reunited Hype Bros and the Colons. The match will be a part of the kickoff show.

In case you didn’t know...

Zack Ryder returned to Smackdown LIVE this past week after he suffered a knee injury during a Battle Royal on Smackdown LIVE. He soldiered on and won the Battle Royal, but the Hype Bros could not capitalise on the number one contendership to the tag titles due to Ryder’s injury.

The injury shelved Zack Ryder for six months and Mojo Rawley had to focus on his singles career.

The heart of the matter

WWE made the announcement on Twitter that the two teams would face off to kick start the evening. The Hype Bros will be looking to make an emphatic statement with a win and re-insert themselves into the tag team championship picture.

However, the Hype Bros will have to go past the devious and underrated Colons.

What’s next?

The Money in the Bank PPV is being touted as one of the biggest PPVs of the year. It has been promoted to huge proportions with the first ever women’s Money in the Bank match. The PPV will also witness six men go into another ladder match in hopes of becoming Mr. Money in the Bank.

The WWE Championship, Smackdown Women’s Championship, and Smackdown tag team Championships will also be defended at the event.

Author's Take

It will be interesting to see if the Hype Bros can gel together as they did before Ryder’s injury. Now that Mojo Rawley has tasted success as a singles competitor by winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at Wrestlemania, will he still want to team with Ryder?

Also will The Ultimate Broski show signs of ring rust after such a long break from in-ring action?