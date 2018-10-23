WWE News: New Match Added To WWE Evolution

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 651 // 23 Oct 2018, 01:10 IST

Another match has been added

What's the story?

With WWE Evolution less than one week away, WWE are really ramping up the week ahead of the first ever all-women's pay-per-view.

Ahead of tonight's go-home RAW, WWE has today confirmed that Sasha Banks, Bayley and Natalya will take on the Riott Squad at the historic event.

In case you didn't know...

In just under one week, on October 28th, history will be made when the first ever all-women's WWE pay-per-view takes place. Evolution emanates from Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, where over 50 female Superstars, past and present, are set to feature on a card where only female Superstars compete.

The card was already stacked, with WWE's Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships, the NXT Women's Championship and the NXT UK Women's Championship all set to be defended, including one in a Last Woman Standing Match. The culmination of the Mae Young Classic 2018 will also take place at the event, as well as a number one contender's Battle Royal and a tag team match between Trish Stratus & Lita, and Mickie James and Alexa Bliss.

The heart of the matter

Ahead of tonight's go-home edition of RAW, WWE has today confirmed another match for WWE Evolution including red brand Superstars. Sasha Banks, Bayley and Natalya will team up to take on Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan at the monumental event!

What's next?

Well, RAW is just a few hours away, so we may find out more about this match and the event itself.

Evolution takes place in just over a week, on October 28th. The first ever all-women's WWE pay-per-view will emanate live from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. You can watch Evolution live on the WWE Network.

What do you think of the addition of this match? Let us know in the comments.