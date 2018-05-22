WWE News: New match announced for WWE event at MSG, Ronda Rousey added to card

WWE has added an epic main event to their Madison Square Garden live event this summer.

Rousey will wrestle at Madison Square Garden for the first time this Summer

What's the story?

WWE is scheduled to take over Madison Square Garden in New York on July 7th, and it appears that ahead of the show, the company is starting to release more promotional material which also includes one of the planned matches.

In case you didn't know...

Madison Square Garden is an arena that has a long history in the eyes of the wrestling community since it's held WrestleMania, SummerSlam, The Royal Rumble and even Survivor Series inside its walls.

The Garden is considered to be a home arena for WWE, given the fact that all generations of the McMahon family, including Vince McMahon's father and grandfather, have promoted shows at the venue and it has its own place in the heart of many wrestling fans.

The past decade hasn't seen as many epic showdowns at The Garden, but it is thought that any event that WWE presents live from MSG is one that is definitely worth watching.

The heart of the matter

WWE's upcoming show from Madison Square Garden, is now being promoted with the main event of Roman Reigns vs Samoa Joe, which would be a rematch from their epic collision at Backlash.

PWMania is also reporting that Ronda Rousey will be in action at the event and the likes of Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt, Alexa Bliss and Elias will also be there.

It's interesting to note that The Miz, Asuka and Samoa Joe are the only names from the SmackDown roster who have been advertised for the show, which means that this could be a Raw-exclusive live event with the pull of Ronda Rousey wrestling live.

What's next?

Before she wrestles at Madison Square Garden, Rousey takes on Nia Jax on June 17th at Money in the Bank for the Raw Women's Championship, whilst Roman Reigns will now take on Jinder Mahal.

Author's take

The last Madison Square Garden event which included Brock Lesnar vs The Big Show wasn't to the standard that fans have come to expect from the famous arena, so it is hoped that this year's event is given the hype that it deserves.

It will also be interesting to see if Rousey is Women's Champion at this point in the future as well.