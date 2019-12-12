WWE News: New no. 1 contender for the NXT Championship crowned

Arunava Ghoshal

NXT Champion Adam Cole

The main attraction of the latest episode of WWE NXT was the Triple Threat no.1 contenders match for the NXT Championship. The bout saw Keith Lee, Tommaso Ciampa and Finn Balor clash in an epic encounter to determine who will challenge Adam Cole for his NXT Championship on next week's edition of the Black and Gold brand.

In the end, Finn Balor hit the Coup de Grace on Keith Lee to pin him and earn a shot at Adam Cole's NXT Title.

Adam Cole vs Finn Balor

Since returning to NXT, Finn Balor made it clear that he wants another run with the NXT Championship. Tommaso Ciampa shared a similar intention while Keith Lee aimed at making a name for himself by winning the title for the first time in his career. The no. 1 contenders match was announced by General Manager William Regal on last week's show when The Prince attempted to hijack the main event match between The Undisputed Era and the team of Keith Lee, Tommaso Ciampa, and Dominik Dijakovic.

Now it has been confirmed that Adam Cole will defend the NXT Championship against Finn Balor on the final NXT episode of the decade. Will he be able to continue his dominance on the Black and Gold brand by picking up the win? Or, will we witness Finn Balor become the NXT Champion for a second time? We just need to wait one more week to get the answer.