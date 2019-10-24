WWE News: New No.1 contenders crowned for The Women's Tag Team Championship on NXT

We got new number one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championship on NXT.

As stated by NXT General Manager William Regal before the show went live on air, the team of Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai squared off against the team of Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir in a No.1 contender's match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai went on to win the match and now they will face the Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors - Asuka and Kairi Sane.

Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai both made their return to NXT television over the past few weeks after being absent from in-ring competition due to injuries. Tegan Nox made her return on last week's episode of NXT and won against Taynara Conti. After the match, Dakota Kai came out to congratulate her friend but their precious moment was interrupted by NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler and her two cronies Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.

In tonight's episode, the two of them faced Duke and Shafir to determine the next challengers for the Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors. The two horsewomen of MMA started things off in aggressive fashion where they gained the upper hand over Kai for a few moments. However, after Kai hot-tagged Tegan Nox, the Welsh Superstar turned things in their favor and quickly disposed off Duke with The Shiniest Wizard and pinned her to pick up the win.

After Kai and Nox won, their celebration was cut short by Asuka and Kairi Sane's appearance on the screen and the two of them talked trash to their future opponents in Japanese.

The Kabuki Warriors won the Women's Tag Team Championship from Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross at the 2019 Hell in a Cell PPV event after Asuka used the green mist on Cross. Throughout that match, The Kabuki Warriors used underhanded tactics and were more aggressive than their usual selves.

We will have to wait till next week to see how the team of Nox and Kai will fare against two of the most fiercest female Superstars in the roster. If Nox and Kai wins the Women's Tag Team Championships, they will be the first team from NXT to do it.

