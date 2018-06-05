WWE News: New number one contenders for the Tag Team Championships crowned on Raw

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt will be forced to defend their Tag Team Championships at Money in the Bank.

Wyatt and Hardy will defend their titles against The B-Team at Money In The Bank

What's the story?

After weeks of being pushed forward as the B-Team, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel finally secured the shot at the Raw Tag Team Championships that they have been requesting ever since The Miz was moved over to SmackDown.

In case you didn't know...

Dallas and Axel are undefeated as The B-Team and have even been able to launch their own merchandise under their new gimmick which has given the duo a new lease on life. The duo hasn't come up against anyone at the level of Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy since they were christened under their new name, given that they have only defeated the likes of Breezango in recent weeks.

The heart of the matter

Surprisingly despite the talent that was included in this week's Tag Team battle royal, it was Dallas and Axel that came out on top. Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler would have been the perfect team to come out as the victors in this match, but Ziggler was eliminated and per the rules of the match, McIntyre had to follow his partner to the outside.

Dallas and Axel are now the new number one contenders to the Raw Tag Team Championships and will face Wyatt and Hardy at Money in the Bank next weekend.

What's next?

Dallas and Axel will fight Wyatt and Hardy for the Raw Tag Team Championships on June 17th in Chicago as part of Money in the Bank but the build-up will continue next week on the go home episode of Money Night Raw.

Do Axel and Dallas stand a chance at Money in the Bank? Have your say in the comments section below...