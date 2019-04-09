WWE News: New RAW Tag Team Champions defend their titles on WWE RAW

WWE RAW Tag Team Champions: Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder

What's the story?

Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins broke their streak of bad luck at WWE WrestleMania 35 by winning the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship.

However, the moment WWE RAW started they had to put their newly won titles on the line against the former Champions -- The Revival.

In case you didn't know...

Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins recently won their WWE RAW Tag Team Titles on the WrestleMania 35 Kick-Off Show. The match was extremely significant for Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder. It was the first time that Zack Ryder held a title since the time he won the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania only to lose it the next day.

For Curt Hawkins, it was even more significant. With the Title win, he broke his losing streak for the first time. He had been on an extremely long losing streak of 269 matches.

So when it came time to defend their Championship on WWE RAW, Ryder and Hawkins were determined to not slip up.

The heart of the matter

Dawson and Wilder were desperate to win back their WWE RAW Tag Team Titles, and they tried everything.

Wilder lifted Ryder up, and Dawson kneed him off his shoulder, in a move that looked for sure would end the match, but Ryder kicked out.

The match continued, and astoundingly, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins were able to come away with the win again. It had appeared that the match had been a throwback to when Ryder had lost his Intercontinental Title the very night after WrestleMania, but thankfully such was not the case.

What's next?

With the losing streak at an end, is Curt Hawkins about to be party to a new winning streak instead?

Hawkins and Ryder are the new Tag Champions, and the RAW Tag division will be lining up to challenge for the titles.

