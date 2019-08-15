WWE News: New signings include Evolve's Austin Theory and a former Knockout and Mae Young Classic competitor

Austin Theory believes he's destined for greatness and will get a shot in NXT later this year

WWE brings new Superstars into the Performance Center

NXT recently introduced eight brand new stars to their brand with the NXT Breakout Tournament, of which the finals are taking place on tonight's episode, but it seems that the WWE is determined to bring in a fresh batch of talents again.

Earlier today, the WWE revealed that they had brought in a new class to the Performance Center, including some well-known wrestlers that have already appeared on the WWE Network before.

Austin White

Santana Garrett

Tehuti Miles

Ej Nduka

Aleksander Jaksic

Briana Brandy

Rita Reis

Marcos Gomes

Catalina Garcia

NXT is already packed to the brim with talent, and with these nine new competitors, the competition will be fierce on the Black & Gold brand.

Austin White & Santana Garrett lead an impressive class

The PC's latest class is an impressive group overall, but they're headed by two fantastic Superstars who are destined for greatness. Austin White, better known in Evolve as Austin Theory, is the Evolve's current and 9th Evolve Champion. White won the title back on December 15th at Evolve 117, besting NXT UK's Fabian Aichner, the previous Champion, and NXT's Matt Riddle, the 6th Champion.

Recently, Austin White, faced JD Drake in a Winner Take All match for his title and Drake's WWN Championship, defeating the Blue Collar Badass and becoming a dual champion in the process. The 22-year-old has a bright future, and will certainly be a star player in NXT.

Santana Garrett is a ten-year veteran that has competed for Impact Wrestling, Shine Wrestling, and Stardom. She even competed several times for NXT already between 2016 and 2018, facing the likes of Charlotte, Asuka, and Nikki Cross. In the first-ever Mae Young Classic, Garrett faced off against NXT UK's Piper Niven, being taken out ni the first round.

Garrett has held gold in several promotions, including the NWA World Women's Championship back in 2015. With a women's roster that's already packed with talent, Garrett is sure to make a huge splash when her time is right.