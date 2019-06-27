WWE News: New SmackDown star hints that he knocked on Aleister Black's door

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.62K // 27 Jun 2019, 04:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Aleister Black has repeatedly called for somebody to face him

What's the story?

Buddy Murphy's latest tweet has prompted speculation that he might have been the person who knocked on Aleister Black’s door on the June 25 episode of WWE SmackDown Live.

In case you didn't know…

Aleister Black established himself as one of the most popular Superstars in the history of NXT during his time with the brand between March 2017 and April 2019.

“The Dutch Destroyer” claimed three prizes in the 2017 year-end awards (Rivalry of the Year, Male Competitor of the Year and Breakout Star of the Year) before going on to win the NXT Championship in 2018 and the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic with Ricochet in 2019.

While Ricochet has gone on to have singles success on Raw since their tag partnership ended after WrestleMania 35, Black has gradually been building his dark, mysterious character on a weekly basis by appearing in backstage promo segments on SmackDown Live.

During this time, Black has repeatedly called for somebody to answer his challenge to face him in a match.

He yelled during a promo on June 11,

“The door is wide open. Will somebody, anybody, please, please, I beg of you, please pick a fight with me.”

The former NXT champion issued a similar plea on the June 25 episode of SmackDown Live, prompting an unknown person to knock on his door at the end of the segment.

Advertisement

The heart of the matter

Buddy Murphy, who is yet to compete in a televised match after leaving 205 Live for SmackDown Live in the post-WrestleMania 35 Superstar Shake-Up, has hinted that his first rivalry on the blue brand could be with Aleister Black.

Writing after Black’s segment on SmackDown Live, Murphy simply tweeted,

“Knock… knock!”

Knock... knock! — Best Kept Secret is Coming (@WWE_Murphy) June 26, 2019

Naturally, this has led many fans to believe that we could see a Black vs. Murphy storyline in the near future.

We want this match ! pic.twitter.com/fH5aS3pZCi — Wrestling D. (@_Wrestling_D_) June 26, 2019

What's next?

Buddy Murphy could be the person who knocked on Aleister Black’s door or he might just be sparking some buzz online ahead of a possible match between the two men one day. For now, we wait for both Superstars to finally make in-ring appearances on SmackDown Live in the coming months.