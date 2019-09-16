WWE News: New SmackDown Live Tag Team champions crowned at Clash of Champions

The Revival are the new SmackDown tag-team champions!

The third match of the night at WWE Clash of Champions saw the New Day's Xavier Woods and Big E defend their SmackDown Tag Team Championship against The Revival.

The match had an intense build-up to it as both Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival along with Randy Orton have been targetting all three members of the New Day which includes current WWE Champion for quite some time now.

Randy Orton has his sight set on Kofi's WWE Championship which will take place later on the night.

Forever The Revival?

In a brutal turn of events, The Top Guys defeated the New Day to win their first-ever SmackDown Tag Team title.

Xavier Woods and Big E built some momentum early on in the match but after The Revival kept on targetting Woods' injured knee, things started to go in The Revival's favor.

After, taking out Big E with the Shatter Machine on the outside, Dawson & Wilder double-teamed on Woods who was the legal man. Although a valiant Woods tried to fend off the offenses, it was in vain.

After hitting a Shatter Machine on Woods, instead of going for the pin Dawson removed the brace from the New Day member's injured knee and put on a kneebar to make things more painful for Woods. Xavier Woods had no choice but to tap out and now The Revival are the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Triple-Crown Tag Team Champions

As Corey Graves mentioned early on in the match, Dawson & Wilder are now the only team in WWE to have held the NXT, RAW and the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

After the match while making their way to the backstage, the Revival delivered an emphatic promo in which they ridiculed The New Day's fascination with pancakes, hip-swerving and pandering to the fans.

They promised that they will bring relevancy back to the tag-team division and also expected their new partner-in-crime Randy Orton to lay waste to Kofi Kingston and win the WWE Champiosnhip.