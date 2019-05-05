×
WWE News: New SmackDown Tag Team Champions to be crowned this week 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
698   //    05 May 2019, 20:17 IST

This week's SmackDown Live is looking stacked as Shane looks set to announce new Champions
This week's SmackDown Live is looking stacked as Shane looks set to announce new Champions

What's the story?

Jeff Hardy suffered an injury that required surgery a few weeks ago and this forced both him and his brother Matt to relinquish the SmackDown Tag Team Championships last week on SmackDown Live. WWE has now revealed that Shane McMahon will crown new Champions this week on SmackDown Live.

In case you didn't know...

The Hardyz defeated The Usos following WrestleMania a few weeks ago, but when Jeff Hardy went down with an injury a few weeks ago, it was made clear that the duo would be forced to relinquish their titles in the near future.

It is unknown how long Hardy will be on the sidelines for, but when it was made clear that the former Champion couldn't defend his title at Money in the Bank. WWE made the decision to take the titles from The Hardyz instead before Lars Sullivan came out to attack the legendary duo.

The heart of the matter

WWE announced on their Twitter page yesterday that SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon will crown new SmackDown Tag Team Champions this week on SmackDown Live.

It's interesting that Shane McMahon should crown new Champions since he brought The B Team out with him last week as part of the show and now that he's a heel it could be that he decides to award The B Team with the Championships since they are now his right hand team.

What's next?

This week's episode of SmackDown Live looks absolutely stacked with a number of interesting matches already announced for the show as the build up to Money in the Bank continued.

Who do you think Shane McMahon will crown as Tag Team Champions on Tuesday night? Have your say in the comments section below...

Tags:
WWE SmackDown Jeff Hardy Shane McMahon
