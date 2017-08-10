WWE News: New tag team debuts in NXT

A brand new tag team debuted this week on NXT.

What’s the story?

The Street Profits made their debut this past week on NXT

The latest episode of WWE NXT witnessed the debut of a brand new tag team named The Street Profits. Consisting of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, the team marked their television debut with a win.

In case you didn't know...

While this was the television debut of the wrestlers as a team, they have been in NXT for a long time. Both Ford and Dawkins have made sporadic appearances on the show for the past couple of years.

In order to promote their debut on television, WWE even aired an interesting vignette. The duo has been active on the NXT Live Events as well and picked up numerous wins throughout 2017.

The heart of the matter

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford made their WWE NXT debut on the latest episode of NXT and picked up a victory against the Metro Brothers.

The commentators gave promoted the debutants throughout the match and their entrance was well received by the fans. The finishing sequence saw Dawkins hit a pop-up power bomb which was followed up by a Frog Splash from Ford.

What’s next?

In the last set of NXT Television tapings, Dawkins and Ford taped one more match which is likely to be televised next week.

They will face Chris Silvio and Lars Sullivan in that match. The exact direction of the team, however, is not clear as of now.

Author’s take

Street Profits faced random opponents throughout their run in the NXT Live events. They also teamed up with Asuka once, which shows that WWE has a good deal of faith in them.

