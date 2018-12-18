×
WWE News: New Tag Team Title Contenders determined on Monday Night RAW

Anirban Banerjee
SENIOR ANALYST
News
261   //    18 Dec 2018, 08:49 IST

The RAW Tag Team Titles will now have new contenders
What's the story?

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW saw the beginning of a huge shakeup in WWE. The McMahon family came out to start the show and announced that the entire programming would be changed up with fresh faces getting opportunities.

One of the changes made by Shane McMahon in the latter half of the show was he said that the Authors of Pain would not be getting their mandatory rematch clause for the WWE Tag Team Titles at all. Instead, they would have to compete on RAW to earn an opportunity for the titles they had lost.

In case you didn't know...

One of the things which happened in the leadup to WWE TLC was that the go-home show for the pay-per-view on Monday Night Raw saw a WWE Raw Tag Team Title Match.

The Authors of Pain defended their titles against the team of Chad Gable and Bobby Roode. Roode and Gable came away with the win, and in the process became the second man to have held the NXT, RAW, and SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles.

Revival has been close, yet far from the RAW Tag Team Titles. They earned chance after chance but have failed time after time since coming up from WWE NXT where they dominated the tag team division.

The heart of the matter

The Authors of Pain faced off against the Revival, Lucha House Party, and the B-Team on Monday Night RAW to become the Number 1 Contender for the RAW Tag Team Titles.

After a gruelling match which saw both high flying and hard-hitting action, Revival was the last team standing at the end of the night.

What's next?

The Revival will challenge Bobby Roode and Chad Gable for the tag team titles at some point in the near future.m

Anirban Banerjee
SENIOR ANALYST
In love with Wrestling, MMA, Football, and Sports of all types. My other hobbies? Curling up with a nice book when I am not too busy writing. Do you enjoy his articles? Just give a click on the Follow button to be notified when he publishes new ones!
