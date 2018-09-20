WWE News: New WWE 2K19 trailer features Zombie Triple H and indies Invasion storyline

You don't see that every day.

What's the story?

A Zombified version of Triple H, a trip to the Multiverse and an invasion from independent promotion BCW are just some of the highlights of the latest trailer for WWE 2K19, which focuses on the game's MyCareer mode.

In case you didn't know

WWE 2K19 will be the 20th WWE game in the company's history, and the sixth under the 2K banner.

In June, former WWE superstar Rey Mysterio was announced as a pre-order bonus. The next month, current RAW Women's Champion 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey was also announced as a pre-order exclusive.

A Collector's Edition celebrating the career of Ric Flair will be available, which will include both Rousey and Mysterio, as well as a 2002 version of the Undertaker.

The heart of the matter

The trailer features a created character (which each player will get to design) representing fictitious indie promotion BCW, invading NXT in DX-garb, similar to when DX invaded WCW in 1998.

The trailer shows a feud between the player's created character and Triple H, with feuds with Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman also being hinted at.

The player will even be taken for a trip, after being gassed backstage, with visions including an undead version of The Game, as well as a trip to the 'Multiverse' courtesy of the 'Woken' Matt Hardy.

The trailer also shows matches between the player's created characters and WWE Superstars including Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles.

At some point in the story, it appears the character will face Wyatt at the Eater of World's own home, similar to the House of Horrors match which took place last year between Wyatt and the Viper Randy Orton.

You can check out the trailer in its entirety below.

What next?

WWE 2K19 will be released for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, with the Deluxe and Collector's Edition being released on October 5, with the standard edition releasing on October 9.