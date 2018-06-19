WWE News: New WWE NXT UK Series announced for competitors from the United Kingdom and Ireland

WWE may have taken the first step to Global domination led by Triple H.

Triple H appeared with Pete Dunne at Insane Championship Wrestling

What's the story?

WWE seems all set to begin their gradual global takeover of the International Wrestling scene. The second year of the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament saw the creation of the NXT UK Brand.

Triple H and the General Manager of the NXT United Kingdom Brand announced the series which is set to take place over the remainder of 2018 in live events.

In case you didn't know...

Triple H had discussed the concept of extending the NXT Brand to the rest of the world previously. The creation of the NXT UK Series may be the first of many global NXT shows to be created in the coming years.

The United Kingdom Championship Tournament aired for the second year in a row after it started on January 14 and 15 of 2017. On the 7th of June, WWE announced Johnny Saint as the General Manager of the United Kingdom Brand.

The heart of the matter

On the 18th of June, Triple H and Johnny Saint appeared at the tapings for the United Kingdom Championship Tournament in the Royal Albert Hall in London. Triple H announced news about the new NXT United Kingdom Brand.

They revealed that the series would begin taping in July and there would be eight live event tapings. The dates for the tapings of the show are as follows:

Saturday, July 28, and Sunday, July 29, at the Corn Exchange, Cambridge. Saturday, Aug. 25, and Sunday, Aug. 26, as part of Insomnia, the U.K.'s biggest gaming festival, at NEC Birmingham. Saturday, Oct. 13, and Sunday, Oct. 14, at Plymouth Pavilions. Saturday, Nov. 24, and Sunday, Nov. 25, at Liverpool Olympia.

WWE confirmed the brand is set to have three championships, the WWE UK Title, the UK Women's Title and the UK Tag Team Titles. Pete Dunne is the current holder of the United Kingdom title, while the other two are yet to be inaugurated.

You can see WWE's full announcement here:

BREAKING: An all-new @WWEUK series #NXTUK launches in July, and tickets for the first set of tapings will be available beginning Friday, June 29! https://t.co/jgY8xBfCwl — WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2018

What's next?

The tickets for the first set of tapings will become available on the 29th of June. Details about where the show will air have not been revealed. It is expected the show will air on the WWE Network, but there may be involvement from local television networks as well.

