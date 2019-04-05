×
WWE News: New WWE Show to debut on FS1 in the Fall of 2019

Simon Cotton
SENIOR ANALYST
News
167   //    05 Apr 2019, 20:49 IST

What will this new WWE show look like?
What will this new WWE show look like?

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Triple H appeared on First Things First on FS1 to reveal more details about the contract WWE signed with FOX.

FS1 is planning a weekly WWE focused studio show starting in the fall when SmackDown Live moves to FOX.


In case you didn't know...

WWE made the decision to move SmackDown from USA Network to Fox last year when the company was negotiating their TV contracts.

Rumours of FOX preferring a more sports-oriented program emerged after the TV deal was confirmed as well as a report that a new WWE show would come to FS1.

The heart of the matter

Triple H said the following about the new show on FS1 and the presentation of WWE programming on Fox: (Uproxx had the transcription):

"Because of the sports-entertainment aspect of it, it’s an analyst show where you’re talking about the athletic component of it, it’s also an entertainment … where you’re talking about where things are going and the storylines and the characters and all of it. This is going to be one of those shows that if you are a WWE fan, across the board, this is the show that will be can’t miss, because it’s going to talk about everything you love in a way you can’t get any place else.”

WWE have experimented with different recap and discussion shows like "Bring It To The Table" with Peter Rosenburg and JBL, but this show will include discussion from Raw, SmackDown and NXT.

The show sounds similar to some of the old media centre show the company used to have prior to the Attitude Era, but the details of the new program were not revealed.

What's next?

SmackDown moves to Friday Nights on October 4, 2019, so the new WWE show on FS1 will probably debut around the same time as the new flagship show.

