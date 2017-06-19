WWE News: New WWE Superstar reveals how she signed with WWE, her goals in the company, and more

The 22-year-old was signed with the WWE in April of this year.

Nixon Newell is one of WWE’s newest signees.

What’s the story?

Newly signed WWE Superstar Nixon Newell recently revealed to Total Wrestling Magazine how she signed with the WWE. The 22-year-old also spoke about whom she would like to work with in the WWE, besides also asserting her goals in the company.

In case you didn’t know...

Nixon Newell, whose real name is Steffanie Newell, is a Welsh professional wrestler who has competed in the sport since 2013.

She has performed for several notable professional wrestling promotions such as Shimmer, Progress and Stardom, to name a few.

The heart of the matter

Nixon Newell revealed how an invitation to a WWE tryout led to her signing, “It was a random email off William Regal, which I thought was fake. It told me to keep some dates free as I would probably have a tryout. Then the next day there was an official invitation tryout and when I looked at it I could just imagine it was made on Microsoft Word or something like that! It was a little ticket attached to an email stating I was officially invited to a WWE tryout, I couldn’t believe it.”

She said that in order to verify whether the aforementioned e-mail is genuine, she checked it with fellow WWE signee Pete Dunne, after which she had no doubt about the WWE invitation.

Furthermore, Newell also spoke about whom she would like to work with in WWE, stating her desire to compete with Ruby Riot, since she feels that both of them possess great chemistry in the ring. Newell also asserted that she’s looked up to Mickie James and Asuka her whole career, and would love to test herself against them in WWE.

Additionally, Newell also elucidated her goals in the company, “I want to hold every single women’s belt that’s in WWE. I want to go there and be the NXT women’s champion. I want to be the longest reigning NXT Women’s Champion. I want to be Raw and Smackdown Women’s Champion. But mainly I just want to have fun, travel the world, doing what I love. That’s always been a goal for me and to be in WWE has always been a dream.I just want to create a Nixon Newell legacy.”

What’s next?

Nixon Newell’s WWE signing was announced in April of this year, and the young prospect is set to participate in the upcoming Mae Young Classic in July.

Author’s take

Nixon Newell is an excellent performer, and for those who haven’t followed her, her work on the British circuit is a must watch. Newell is a diamond in the rough and now that she’s with WWE, I feel we’ll truly get to see a new megastar rise to prominence in professional wrestling really soon.