WWE News: Next Gargano-Ciampa match confirmed with strong stipulations

Will this match finally settle the feud between the two Superstars?

The Gargano-Ciampa rivalry has been going on for a long time now

What's the story?

It's been one of the bitterest rivalries in the history of NXT, but TakeOver: Chicago could finally see an end to the feud between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano as the duo collide in a street fight.

In case you didn't know...

Ciampa and Gargano were once best friends and NXT Tag Team Champions, but after Ciampa suffered a knee injury just over a year ago, he felt as though Gargano was replacing him in DIY and decided to strike.

It was back in 2017 in the Windy City that Ciampa drew first blood when he attacked his former friend following their loss to Authors of Pain. The feud then bubbled under the surface for a number of months before Ciampa reared his head once again at Takeover: Philadelphia in January when he cost Gargano his chance to become NXT Champion.

Ciampa later cost him his spot on the NXT roster when he invaded his match against Andrade "Cien" Almas, but Gargano extracted revenge in their unsanctioned match at NXT Takeover: New Orleans.

The heart of the matter

New Orleans wasn't the finale of their feud, instead, the issues have continued to boil over in recent weeks with Ciampa attacking Gargano and sending him to a local medical facility before Gargano tried to get some retribution last week, but he inadvertently fell onto his wife.

NXT General Manager William Regal banned both men from the arena this week but he did announce that there would be a street fight between the former DIY members at TakeOver: Chicago on June 16th. Both men have reportedly been sent the contracts to sign and will now await their opportunity to get their hands on one another once again.

Gargano returned his signed contract to the NXT announce team as part of the show this week, which means that the match is official.

Johnny's wife Candice LeRae won't be in her husband's corner in the Windy City next month since she sent out the following tweet after she became a physical part of their problem last week.

Luckily I’m ok after what happened last week, but this has gone far enough. I don’t support this street fight and am done watching my husband turn into everything he despises. — Candice LeRae (@CandiceLeRae) May 29, 2018

What's next?

Gargano and Ciampa were only banned from NXT this week by Regal but Gargano didn't listen to the General Manager since he was still part of the show, so the duo will be expected to continue to build towards their street fight next week on the penultimate episode of NXT before TakeOver.

