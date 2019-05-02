WWE News: Kofi Kingston believes fellow SmackDown Superstar is worthy of title shot

How will Kofi Kingston and The New Day fair against Roman Reigns?

What's the story?

Kofimania.

It wasn't the main event of WrestleMania 35 or even the highest profile match either, but it stole the show and served as the crowning moment of Kofi Kingston's career. After months of chasing the title and falling victim to cleverly laid traps by Daniel Bryan, Kingston pinned The WWE Champion to become the first African American champion in years.

With that being said, the champion is always looking for new challenges and believe it or not, he wants to put himself up against the best of the best. Now that's all well and good and all, but it becomes a little more troubling when you take into account who exactly he wants to have a match with.

In case you didn't know...

Kofi Kingston won the title at WrestleMania 35 and now finds himself embroiled in a feud with former ally, Kevin Owens, who turned on Kingston after joining The New Day. The swerve was a surprising one for fans, especially since it came only a short time after joining the group, it also got The WWE Universe firmly behind Kingston.

Beyond that, it also seemed to fall in line with what Jim Ross said about Kingston's booking in a recent interview of The Ross report. During the show, Ross talked about how WWE needed to make Kingston's character more serious and less playful, which surprisingly, the company seemed to do.

The heart of the matter.

WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston talked to Express sports this week and revealed that he wants his next opponent to be none other than four-time champion, Roman Reigns. This news only comes a few weeks after Reigns was drafted to Smackdown Live as a part of the superstar shakeup and could become a reality depending on if fans take to Reigns or not.

“Absolutely. I think Roman Reigns is an incredible talent, obviously he’s been through so much. He’s a fighter, a guy who has beaten leukemia and now here he is. He’s back for what he loves to do. I love everything about Roman Reigns. I’d love to mix it up with him at some point. It would be great to have a little rivalry with Roman because him and I went at it a bit with The Shield vs The New Day. As far as one-on-one, we’ve never had that. So it would be something that the fans have never seen before "

While some in The WWE Universe might scoff at the idea of Reigns being anywhere near the title picture this soon into his run on Smackdown Live, he is making an impact on the brand and is being booked rather spectacularly at the moment. If nothing else, this might be the title match that Reigns deserves after his bout with Leukemia

What's next?

Kofi Kingston will take on Kevin Owens at Money in The Bank and will hopefully be able to retain the belt in the process. Not only is that evident by Kingston being so early into his run as champion, but also by the fact that WWE might have more of a money match with Kingston versus Reigns later on down the line.