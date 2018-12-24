WWE News: NFL player George Kittle not a fan of Brock Lesnar being a part-time champion

Lesnar's part-time reigns have upset fans, wrestlers and other pro athletes alike.

What's the story?

Apparently, fellow professional athletes have been just of critical of the current two-time WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

San Francisco 49ers' Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle spoke with NBC Sports' Jennifer Lee Chan about his love of pro wrestling and his dislike for Brock Lesnar as a part-time champion.

Wrestlingnews.co reported on Kittle's interview with NBC Sports.

Brock Lesnar sporadically defended the Universal Championship in his first reign with the belt. He won it at Wrestlemania 33 but didn't defend until three months later at Great Balls of Fire in July.

Lesnar's first reign was known for minimal title defenses and sporadic appearances. He defeated Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, Kane and Roman Reigns during that run as Universal Champion.

Things appeared to turn around once Reigns finally wrested the belt from Lesnar at Summerslam of this year, but Reigns would have to relinquish the title about two months after winning the belt.

Lesnar would reclaim the belt at Crown Jewel to the dismay of many. Seth Rollins would later publicly state his anger at the champion's part-time status.

Many other wrestlers and fans have also done the same including Dean Ambrose and Ronda Rousey whether doing so directly by name or indirectly.

The heart of the matter

Wrestlingnews.co also carried a report of George Kittle rushing from the 49ers' post-game conference win over the Seahawks to San Jose for the TLC PPV.

Kittle shows his love for Stone Cold after the 49ers defeated the Seahawks last week.

Kittle voiced his opinion during the interview with NBC Sports:

“I hate it when there is a champion that doesn’t wrestle every week,” Kittle said. “Brock Lesnar wrestles maybe three times a year. I think that’s kind of hard for fans to watch because you’re not really a champion if you don’t wrestle. A championship match. That’s what really excites me.”

Lesnar has resumed his part-time champion status, winning the belt at Crown Jewel in October.

He has not returned yet and December is almost over.

What's next?

It's great when pro wrestling spills over into other sports. Kittle is just one of thousands of pro athletes who love professional wrestling.

Josh Reddick of the MLB, Rob Gronkowski of the NFL and Enes Kanter of the NBA are just a few of the many fans who can't get enough of WWE.

Kittle's remarks are just bringing the thoughts of millions of fans to the forefront, but since Kittle has a prominent voice as an NFL player, it makes the claim all the more valid.

Lesnar probably doesn't worry about what the fans think but Kittle and Rousey are both right - champions should show up and defend titles more than Lesnar has.

