WWE News: Nia Jax added to Raw Women’s Championship Match at WrestleMania

What is the fate of the Raw Women's Championship?

Will the Raw Women’s Championship change hands? (Credit @WWE)

What’s the story?

Nia Jax defeated Raw Women’s Champion Bayley in a No Disqualification Match and will now take part in the Raw Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania. Nia Jax, Charlotte, Sasha Banks, and Bayley will now contend for the Raw Women’s Championship in a Fatal 4-Way match.

In case you didn’t know...

Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon had a confrontation with Bayley backstage after the Champ told Stephanie she was disappointed that she fired Mick Foley as the General Manager of Raw. Stephanie would then make the match a No Disqualification match and state that if Nia Jax wins, she would be added to the Raw Women’s Championship match.

Nia Jax and Bayley feuded prior to their arrivals on the main roster back in NXT, but Nia Jax never won any of their encounters. The last time Nia Jax competed for a title was in NXT when she faced Asuka for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Takeover: The End.

The heart of the matter

Nia Jax’s inclusion in the match confirms the rumours that circulated insinuating that she would be included in the match. This marks Nia Jax’s first Championship match and her WrestleMania debut.

What’s next?

With four women contending for the Championship, the WWE has several different options for a new champion. With the reports from Cage Side Seats suggesting that there will be at least three title changes, this means that there is still a possibility that a new Raw Women’s Champions can be crowned.

Tune into WrestleMania 33 on April 2nd to see if a new champion is crowned for the Raw Women’s Division.

Author’s take

These four women have been the only focus of the Raw Women’s Division since the Brand Split, so it makes sense for them to compete in the same match. Knowing the rumoured guarantee for title changes and WWE’s booking tendencies, there’s a strong chance that either Bayley retains her Championship or Charlotte could become a 5-time Women’s Champion in less than 3 years.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com