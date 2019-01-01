WWE News: Nia Jax and Tye Dillinger have Twitter exchange over 'whitewashing' WWE tweet

Nia Jax isn't happy, but an unlikely WWE Superstar indirectly responds to her complaint

What's the story?

WWE have been posting a lot of year-end content on their social media celebrating everything that happened in the company in 2018, including this tweet celebrating notable moments with WWE's female wrestlers.

There's no denying it. The women of @WWE BROUGHT IT in 2018! pic.twitter.com/i8lLY7LPiM — WWE (@WWE) December 29, 2018

However, WWE Superstar and former Raw Women's Champion 'The Facebreaker' Nia Jax responded to the above post from WWE with criticism that they whitewashed the women's division. This prompted Tye Dillinger to covertly respond

In case you didn't know...

Nia Jax recently garnered a lot of attention after a wayward punch injured Becky Lynch and removed her from a Champion vs Champion confrontation with Raw's Ronda Rousey, a match everyone was extremely looking forward to.

However, the rest of Nia's year has been great, with her winning the Raw Women's Title and forming a dominant partnership with Tamina.

The heart of the matter

Nia responded to the WWE's tweet with a series of emojis, and the #WeHereToo, clearly highlighting the fact that WWE chose to highlight moments involving white female Superstars, leaving out Naomi, Asuka and herself.

Rather bizarrely WWE Superstar Tye Dillinger seems to have indirectly responded to Nia Jax's tweet with a tweet of his own. In the tweet, he tells anyone who is upset at being left off the original WWE tweet to spend less time on social media and more time being a better wrestler.

ALL the WWE ladies had a great year but these ones had some very captivating moments in 2018!

And, if you’re all #BooBoo face about being left off the list despite being on TV ALL the time....maybe spend more time on the craft instead of social media.



Congratulations ladies 🙌🏻 https://t.co/rFUNWy7hQx — Ten 🙌🏻 (@WWEDillinger) December 31, 2018

These days it's hard to tell whether or not the WWE Superstar's use of social media is planned by WWE and part of the show, or is real life. But I cannot think of a single reason why WWE would plan and execute this Twitter interaction between Nia Jax and Tye Dillinger.

What's next?

Nia Jax has yet to acknowledge Tye Dillinger's veiled response to her initial criticism, but I'm hoping this will be the end of this particular exchange.

That being said it's hard to understand why moments like Asuka winning the first ever Women's Royal Rumble has been left off the WWE's initial celebration of women in 2018.

