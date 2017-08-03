WWE News: Nia Jax botches terribly after Bayley's injury

Nia Jax made a rookie mistake after her opponent was injured on RAW.

What's the story?

We reported recently that former RAW Women's Champion Bayley was injured during her match against Nia Jax on RAW this week. Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer reported on the injury first and then it was confirmed by WWE themselves.

On further review of the match footage, it can be seen that even though her partner was seriously injured, Nia Jax still ended up botching one of the moves during the match. The botch can be seen in the Twitter video posted below:

In case you didn't know

Bayley lost her title to Alexa Bliss at Payback and since then has been trying to regain it on RAW. She was set to face Alexa at SummerSlam but now it looks like WWE might have to change their plans for the PPV. That is not to say, however, that Bayley is sure to miss SummerSlam but competing in the ring weeks after an injury seems highly unlikely for the "Huggable One".

The heart of the matter

Nia Jax made a very serious botch after Bayley was injured during their match on RAW this Monday night. A Twitter user caught the moment and shared it in the video that can be seen above. Bayley also commented on the injury herself and it seems unlikely that she will be cleared by WWE's medical team in order to appear for her big title match at SummerSlam against Alexa Bliss.

You can check out more footage from the match here:

What's next?

Bayley may have to cancel her match at SummerSlam if the injuries are as serious as WWE have led us to believe and it will be interesting to see what WWE decides to replace the match with. It could also be that the injury is part of a very well thought-out storyline and Bayley could make a surprise appearance at the PPV but right now it looks very unlikely and the injuries seem to be very real.

Author's take

Many WWE fans are waiting to see Bayley vs. Alexa at SummerSlam and they will surely be disappointed if the match gets taken off the card. However, it is imperative that WWE first make sure that Bayley is okay and is not in danger of further injuries by giving her time off for rest and rehabilitation.