WWE News: Nia Jax didn't know she was going to win the Women's Championship at WrestleMania

What's the story?

Nia Jax walked into WrestleMania as a huge babyface in her match with Alexa Bliss and was able to easily brush aside The Goddess to become Women's Champion on the Grandest Stage Of Them All, but was she aware that she was going to win the title ahead of time?

In case you didn't know...

Leading into their match at WrestleMania, Jax was part of a controversial bullying storyline with her former best friend Alexa Bliss, which is why many fans expected her to finally overcome the odds and dethrone the longest reigning Raw Women's Champion.

This was the first title that Jax had been able to lift in her career and was the perfect swerve in her storyline with Bliss after all of the abuse that she had already been forced to endure. Of course, Bliss came back to haunt her at Money in the Bank, but Jax was able to reign her division for well over two months before she lost the title to her former best friend.

The heart of the matter

Jax recently spoke to KUSI News where she revealed that she wasn't actually aware that she was winning the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania and didn't expect to lift the title at the time. (transcript via Ringsidenews)

"I didn’t expect to win that night and when I was told that I was winning and I, you know, hit the Samoan Drop off the second, uh, emotions just came over me and I just balled my eyes out…and looked like a hot mess!"

Jax did have an emotional reaction to her WrestleMania win, but because she was a babyface it was the appropriate response at the time.

What's next?

Nia Jax is set to face Alexa Bliss at Extreme Rules next month in the hopes that she will reclaim her Championship, but there are rumors that Ronda Rousey could also be part of this match.

